(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs man is in custody in connection with a pair of robberies.
Council Bluffs Police say 32-year-old Brian Thomas Berry was arrested late Thursday morning on two counts of 1st degree robbery, one count of 2nd degree kidnapping, and one count of 1st degree theft. At around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to Boost Mobile at 2600 West Broadway for a hold-up alarm. Upon arrival, officers found Berry inside the business, threatening a pair of female employees with a knife. Berry reportedly dropped the knife when confronted by officers, and surrendered.
Officers were able to link Berry to another robbery at Max I. Walker Dry Cleaners at 802 1st Avenue, occuring about 30 minutes prior to the Boost Mobile incident. No injuries were reported.
Berry is being held in the Pottawattamie County Jail.