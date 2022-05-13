(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs school officials celebrated a major milestone for a new child care and education facility coming to the area.
At a special groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday, the Council Bluffs School District and state education officials marked a milestone in the construction of the new 38,000-square-foot Council Bluffs Early Learning Center at the corner of N. 8th Street and Avenue F in Council Bluffs. Dr. Vickie Murillo is the Superintendent for Council Bluffs public schools. She says the facility will hold 14 classrooms and three rooms dedicated to infants, young toddlers, and older toddlers. In collaboration with the Governor's Office, State Department of Education, and the Juniper Garden Children's Project at Kansas University, Murillo says the facility will serve as a state model.
"Constructing 'what does that curriculum look like, how could this be scalable,'" said Murillo. "That's one of the things in the innovating project that the Governor talked about is, 'how could we scale this project up to a large district like a Des Moines school district, or a very small rural district? What could this look like and how can we provide these opportunities?"
Murillo says the first few years of the center will likely provide a sufficient sample size for the various organizations to study.
Murillo says one of the more immediate impacts will be providing high-quality child care to Council Bluffs families and mothers trying to return to the workforce.
"A lot of the writings have really spoke to women who have left the workplace because of not having a place for their children to go, so that they can go back to work after the pandemic," said Murillo. "We want to provide that, so that's going to very transformational for our community."
Murillo says nearly $18 million has already been allocated to the project, including a $5 million commitment from the district, a $4 million anonymous lead gift, and a $7 million investment from Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to launch the Childcare and Early Learning Exploratory Project.
Murillo says the facility, which officials anticipate will serve nearly 200 children, will also provide space for professional development and potential assistance for parents.
"We'll be able to collectively be able to pull all of our teachers together in one large setting because we'll have kind of a mass motor skill end in a large gathering room," said Murillo. "It's also going to provide a space for our parents, that are learning to become parents and kind of that model to bring them together to do some parenting classes."
Murillo says the district has already selected a contractor, and work will begin as soon as possible. School officials say the facility is anticipated to open in August 2023.