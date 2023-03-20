(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs school officials are looking for cost-saving measures as they face budget strains for the upcoming school year.
During its latest regular meeting, the Council Bluffs School Board heard a budget presentation and considerations from School Superintendent Dr. Vickie Murillo and Chief Financial Officer Dean Wilson for the 2023-24 school year. Wilson informed the board they needed to cut nearly $3.8 million to draw even on expenses and revenue. Wilson says the deficit has arisen from a loss of over 400 students in the district since 2016 and what they feel are inadequate increases in supplemental state aid over the past five years, which has averaged 2%. Wilson adds the majority of the loss of students came during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're looking at a deficit of about $2.7 million and we believe our spending authority, because of how the state calculates certain things, is going to drop another $1 million," said Wilson. "That's where we're coming up with how we need to cut $3.9 million out of our budget this year, and then we'll have to talk about next year later."
Due to the enrollment fluctuation, he adds that in 2020 and 2023, the district lost funding in SSA. Wilson says the district has received just over $2.8 million in extra money through SSA over the past five years.
"As a comparative to this, our benefits alone, in that five year period, went up $3.2 million, so the benefits alone consumed all of that plus money -- that doesn't include raises, increases in utility cost, maintenance, transportation for students, whatever," Wilson explained. "Simply stated, state revenues are not keeping pace with inflation, which the Wall Street Journal reported is about 6.4% as of recent times."
Thus Murillo says the district is pursuing as many cost-saving options as possible. She says one of the more significant cost-saving measures comes at the middle school level and transitioning away from the international baccalaureate program.
"By not staying part of that project, we'll save a little over $200,000, and then the one key piece that will really save us some one time dollars, is in that IB program, you have to re-certify every two years," said Murillo. "So, the professional development for that re-certification is about $680,000 a year to get all of our teachers back re-certified."
Other cost-saving measures have ranged from extending the technology and Chromebook replacement schedule to a four-year cycle expected to save the district nearly $260,000 next year to reducing the number of district-level administrators and support staff.
Murillo adds they are also considering discontinuing the National SAM Innovation Project, which helped track how many minutes principals spent on instruction.
"We're still going to keep something similar to the SAM model, but it will be something we bring in-house and saving the dollars it would take to be a part of this project," she said. "That will save us right around a little over $40,000."
The board is also considering closing Crescent Elementary School, which costs the district nearly $1 million to operate. Additionally, the board discussed ongoing legislative topics that could impact the district's finances, including Senate File 496 or the "Parent's Rights and Transparency" bill. On top of some items costing the district more money, Board Director Chris LaFerla sounded off on why private schools aren't going to be held to the same standards, mainly since they are set to start receiving state dollars through Educational Savings Accounts, which were signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds earlier this year.
"None of those requirements will be placed upon private schools who will be getting $335 million in voucher money -- none of them," said LaFerla. "So, it seems to me that transparency and accountability is only important for public school districts and we are creating two sets of rules for private schools and public schools to have to play by. That's an unfair game to play."
The board is expected to discuss the upcoming budget further at future meetings.