(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs school officials are once again considering closing Crescent Elementary School, its smallest school in the district.
During its regular meeting Tuesday night, the Council Bluffs School Board heard an informational presentation from the school administration and the concerns of several parents and family members. The board then set a public hearing and possible vote for the school's closure on March 28. Mark Schuldt, chief of elementary schools for Council Bluffs, says the current enrollment at the school sits at 64 students, which he adds has steadily declined over the past six years, despite several efforts from the district to boost enrollment. One of those efforts, Schuldt says, was an attempt to start a preschool in partnership with the Crescent Community School Alliance.
"We really wanted to put a parent-pay preschool at Crescent and we agreed to do that -- we created an MOU that was agreed upon by us and the group," said Schuldt. "What we did to get preschool was we held screenings on site for two consecutive years. We needed to have at least six students to have a viable preschool program there and we were not able to get enough interest to do that."
Schuldt adds other efforts included assigning a full-time principal to the school, which was previously shared, other collaborations with the community school alliance, including branding and regular meetings with community members, the addition of a virtual academy, advocating for a before and after school care program, and implementing the district's only elementary "Project Lead the Way" program.
Currently, Schuldt says less than 50% of students in the Crescent attendance area attend the K-5 school, with several open enrolling to other districts.
"There are 122 kindergarten through 5th grade students that live in that attendance area and of those 122, 51 attend Crescent," he said, "41 open enroll to other school districts outside Council Bluffs Community Schools, and 30 attend other Council Bluffs Community Schools."
He adds class sizes average around 11 students compared to the elementary target size of 23. After expressing disappointment in the efforts not resulting in enrollment growth, Superintendent Dr. Vickie Murillo says the district is starting to struggle to provide adequate specialty services at the school.
"The specials classes, counselors, the (Talented and Gifted) services, all other schools may have those every day and (Crescent) may get it one time a week and that's it," said Murillo.
This is the third time in recent memory the district has considered closing the school, most recently in 2017. The most recent discussions come as school officials say they are facing a nearly $3.8 million deficit in the upcoming budget, with the elementary school costing just under $1 million to operate.
However, during the meeting's public comment period, several parents and family members urged the board to keep the school open. Crescent resident Richard Batt says the school can still attract potential families.
"That was our whole point of moving to Crescent was the school -- it's numbers and being generally better in the Council Bluffs school system," said Batt. "One thing that people seem to not take into account when it comes to closing schools is the kids that are already in that school and having to move. Unfortunately, no two schools in a district are the same."
Several parents, including Shana Zordell, say the school is the heart of the community and provides needed services to children and families in the area.
"The value of having this school is more than evident," said Zordell. "Crescent Elementary has a positive atmosphere, the building itself is in excellent condition, the students perform well academically, and the local support is strong. That's why a Crescent resident donated the land for the sole purpose of building a school there."
If the board should vote to close the school, plans call for students at Crescent Elementary to attend either Lewis and Clark Elementary or College View Elementary, and the district would provide transportation. Additionally, Murillo says the possibly vacant structure could be leased to the city as a community center.