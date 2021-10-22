(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are searching for a person of interest in connection with a deadly shooting in Council Bluffs Friday morning.
Officers and Council Bluffs EMS were called to 1200 East Washington Street shortly before 3:45 a.m. for a reported shooting. Officers arriving at the scene found 24-year-old McKayla Glover with a single gunshot wound to the chest. Glover was taken by ambulance to Nebraska Medicine where she later died.
Though no arrests have been made, police are seeking a person of interest the incident, identified as 28-year-old Vaughn White. He's described as a black male, 6-3, 250 pounds. He has an active arrest warrant for felon in possession of a firearm. Anyone with information regarding White's whereabouts should contact 911 or Council Bluffs Crimestoppers at 712-328-STOP (7867).