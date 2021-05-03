UPDATE: 1:13 P.M. May 3rd, 2021
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs officials have hit a roadblock regarding a shooting incident early Monday morning.
Police were dispatched to Ameristar Casino around 2 a.m. Monday after security reported a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim, identified as 29-year-old man from Russellville, Missouri, was taken to Nebraska Medicine, where he was treated and released. Police detectives attempted to speak to the victim again late Monday morning. Despite being uncooperative, the victim told authorities it was not a random shooting. Police say the victim arrived at Ameristar Casino in the suspect's vehicle, and was shot when the suspect returned to pick him up.
Police say the case is considered closed, as the victim is willing to cooperate further with the investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY: 4:52 A.M. May 3rd, 2021
(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs authorities are investigating after a man was found with a gunshot wound.
Council Bluffs Police say they were dispatched to Ameristar Casino around 2 a.m. Monday after security reported a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The man told authorities he was walking in the parking lot when a dark colored SUV drove up and someone shot him.
The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and no further information has been released at this time. Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident is urged to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (712) 328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at (712) 328-7867.