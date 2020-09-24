(Rock Port) -- An Omaha man wanted in an officer-involved shooting in Council Bluffs is in custody following a chase through parts of two states.
Twenty-nine-year-old Ian James Lybarger was arrested late Wednesday evening following a pursuit that began in Montgomery County, traveled through Page County, and ended in Atchison County. Red Oak Police Chief Justin Rhamy tells KMA News the incident began shortly after 9:45 p.m., when officers spotted Lybarger driving a silver 2004 Honda Civic without license plates near the intersection of Oak Street and Broadway.
"Officers at that point in time tried to conduct a traffic stop on that said vehicle," said Rhamy. "The vehicle essentially sped off essentially southbound on Highway 48, essentially leaving the city of Red Oak. Officers at that point in time engaged in a vehicle pursuit. Speeds reached probably 80 to 100 mph through the course of the pursuit."
Other agencies joined the chase as it entered Page County.
"The pursuit continued southbound on 48 into the Shenandoah area," he said. "It went through Shenandoah, and continued southbound on Highway 59 to, essentially, the Missouri state line. At that point, our officers disengaged. Missouri authorities--the Missouri State Patrol and the Atchison County Sheriff's Office, I believe--picked up that chase, and essentially chased him down into the Rock Port, Missouri area, where they were able to stop-stick him, and bring that vehicle to a stop."
Rhamy says a host of area law enforcement agencies participated in the pursuit.
"We had the Red Oak Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the Page County Sheriff's Office, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office, the Shenandoah Police Department, the Atchison County Sheriff's Office in Missouri, as well as the Missouri State Patrol, and Iowa State Patrol, as well," said the chief. "There might have been Tarkio Police and Rock Port Police involved--I'm not a hundred percent certain on that."
Lybarger of Omaha was wanted for aggravated assault on a police officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, operation of a motor vehicle without owner's consent and 5th degree theft. Authorities identify Lybarger as the driver of a white Mazda CX-9 involved in an incident at Walmart last Friday evening. After attempting to remove Lybarger from the vehicle, Police Officer John Kuebler was dragged several feet before he fired one round from his handgun at the suspect. The round struck the car, but not Lybarger.
Lybarger was also wanted on charges in Douglas County. Rhamy says it's believed the vehicle Lybarger was driving Wednesday evening was stolen out of Omaha. The suspect faces additional charges in connection with the pursuit. He's being held in the Atchison County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Pottawattamie County.