(Council Bluffs) – One person was wounded in a shooting incident in Council Bluffs Tuesday evening.
Officers were sent to the area of 1222 North 31st Street on a shots fired call. Prior to officers’ arrival, witnesses informed the 911 Center that two unknown males were seen running from one of the apartments in the Northgate Apartment complex towards the parking lot. Officers were informed that one adult male had been shot. The victim was taken to Council Bluffs Mercy Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
The identities of the two males have yet to be determined. Detectives are currently investigating the incident.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.