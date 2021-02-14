(Council Bluffs) – An overnight shooting sent a Council Bluffs man to the hospital.
Council Bluffs Police say officers were dispatched to the 10 block of Voorhis Street shortly before midnight Sunday on a report of a male subject with a gunshot to his abdomen. Officers arrived and located the victim in his residence lying on a couch and alert. Medics arrived and took him to a local hospital. At this time, it appears the gun shot may have been self-inflicted. No other persons were injured in this incident.
The Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate. Anyone with any information on the incident should contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 712-328-4728 or call Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.