(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs Police are reminding residents lookalike weapons are prohibited on school property.
That's after an incident early Wednesday morning. Police say an individual contacted authorities shortly after 8:30 a.m. regarding a juvenile boarding a school bus with what appeared to be a gun. After the caller provided the bus number, authorities identified the bus route and notified the schools serviced. Officers responded to the schools, and stopped the bus the juvenile was riding on. A review of the bus' video indicated the juvenile--a 17-year-old male--was found to be in possession of a squirt gun.
Police say there was no threat to students or staff members, and no criminal charges are pending. Council Bluffs School District officials are investigating the incident for any disciplinary action.