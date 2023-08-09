(Council Bluffs) -- Additional charges are filed against a Council Bluffs man accused of abusing a corpse.
Council Bluffs Police say 61-year-old Ivan Samuel Brammer faces an additional charge of 2nd degree murder in connection with the disappearance and death of 61-year-old Ilene Gowan, also of Council Bluffs. Gowan was reported missing on February 15th after her daughter reported her mother had not been heard from for two days. Authorities found the woman's body February 26th in a roadside ditch in the area of 152nd Street and Old Mormon Bridge Road near Crescent. An autopsy with the State Medical Examiner's Office indicated an unknown cause and manner of death.
Brammer was arrested in May in charges of abuse of a corpse and 2nd degree theft. He remains in the Pottawattamie County Jail. Bond on Brammer is set at $500,000.