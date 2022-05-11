Tyanna Karee Monrreal-Robles
Tyanna Karee Monrreal-Robles

(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs woman is in custody following her Wednesday arrest.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Tyanna Karee Monrreal-Robles of Council Bluffs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say Monrreal-Robles was arrested around noon at Sarpy County Corrections.

Monrreal-Robles was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $10,000 bond.

More from the Mills County Sheriff's Office can be found below:

Download PDF Mills County Sheriff's Office Release 05/11/22

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.