(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs woman is in custody following her Wednesday arrest.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 37-year-old Tyanna Karee Monrreal-Robles of Council Bluffs was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on the original charge of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Authorities say Monrreal-Robles was arrested around noon at Sarpy County Corrections.
Monrreal-Robles was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $10,000 bond.
More from the Mills County Sheriff's Office can be found below: