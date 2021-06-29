(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces charges in two KMAland counties following her arrest early Tuesday morning.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Tracey Elizabeth Farlin of Council Bluffs was arrested for interference with official acts and no valid driver's license. She's also charged on a Page County warrant for larceny. The arrest took place near the intersection of Karns Road and Lambert Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m.
Farlin is being held in the Mills County Jail on $300 for the Mills County charges, and $1,000 for the Page County warrant.