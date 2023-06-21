(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs woman faces five years in prison following a recent drug-related conviction.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Whestphal announces that 33-year-old Amanda Marie Sprinkle was sentenced last Thursday to 60 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. Sprinkle must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Court documents indicate that the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on a home in Council Bluffs in September of 2022. Sprinkle was located sitting in a vehicle in the residence's driveway when officers observed her throwing an object on the driver's side floorboard. Authorities also located a backpack containing 62 grams of suspected methamphetamine A search of Sprinkle's phone later show messages negotiating narcotic transactions, and other messages arranging and discussion narcotic sales. Sprinkle later pleaded guilty to the charges.
The Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.