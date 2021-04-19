(Council Bluffs) — A Council Bluffs woman has been sentenced to just over four years in prison on federal drug charges.
Acting U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 21-year-old Destiny Marsh was sentenced Monday in District Court to 50 months in prison for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Marsh was also order to serve five years of supervised released following her prison term and pay a $100 assessment to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
The charge stems from an incident on March 3rd, 2020 when Marsh was found unresponsive in a hotel room in Council Bluffs. Responding paramedics found a large bag with approximately 800 grams of meth and cash in the room. She pleaded guilty to the charge in November.
The investigation was conducted by the Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force and the Council Bluffs Police Department. The case was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.