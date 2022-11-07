(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs woman faces almost 16 years in jail in connection with a southwest Iowa drug investigation.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announces that 40-year-old Shanna Michelle Jacobsen of Council Bluffs, was sentenced Thursday to 188 months in prison following her guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.
Beginning in June 2020, and up to and including January 2022, Jacobsen purchased controlled substances, including methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana from a source of supply and sold these controlled substances to others in Nebraska and Iowa. Authorities say Jacobsen knew that these controlled substances were being unlawfully imported from Mexico to the United States and that the scope of the conspiracy was extensive. She maintained her residence and a storage unit in Council Bluffs for the purpose of distributing these controlled substances.
The Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.