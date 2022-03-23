(Council Bluffs) -- A former Council Bluffs nurse faces prison time in connection with fraudulently obtained narcotics.
The Southern District Court of Iowa says 39-year-old Jadelyn Marie Maher of Council Bluffs was sentenced to six months in prison in federal court Tuesday for Acquiring a Controlled Substance by Misrepresentation, Fraud, Deception, and Subterfuge. Maher's term will be followed by one year of supervised release and was also ordered to pay a $3,000 fine. According to court documents, Maher pled guilty to the charges in November 2021.
Maher was employed as a registered nurse at facilities where she would falsify health care records and narcotics log sheets when checking out narcotics or opioids for patients and would take the Hydrocodone and Oxycodone pills for her own use. Maher's nursing license was forfeited by the Court.
The Iowa Medicaid Fraud Control Unit investigated the case, and it was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Offices for the southern District of Iowa.