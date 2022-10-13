(Council Bluffs) -- A Council Bluffs woman who survived the Holocaust and spent years educating area students about her experiences has passed away at age 98.
One of the estimated 200,000 people to survive imprisonment in the notorious Auschwitz Concentration Camp in World War II, Kitty Williams died earlier this month at her home. Born to a Jewish family in 1924 in northeastern Hungary as Katalin Ehrenfeld, Williams survived Nazi occupation, life in Auschwitz, forced labor in a German munitions plant and the eventual liberation by Allied troops. Williams brought her story to numerous area schools after years of not speaking about her experiences. At a 2019 presentation at Shenandoah High School, Williams said she first decided to tell her story because of the nearly 6 million European Jews who were killed.
"For the victims who were killed and they can't speak for themselves," said Williams. "They can't tell you the suffering that they went through. I feel that I need to speak for them."
While it wasn't until March 1944 that Nazi soldiers began rounding up Williams and her family, she says they were aware of growing Antisemitism in nearby Germany throughout the 1930s and early 40s.
"I think we were always aware of Antisemitism; it was all around us," said Williams. "But, we accepted it because that was really our history. We were always persecuted to some degree."
One of Williams' consistent themes in her presentations was that despite what happened in the Holocaust, there are still more good people in the world than bad. She says a perfect storm led to Hitler's ideology spreading so rapidly.
"The time period probably made it happen, because Germany lost World War I and because there was a Great Depression," said Williams. "It created fertile ground for it. People wanted a change. They wanted improvement in their lives, and Hitler's message really resonated. It's something they really wanted to hear, even though it was a deceit."
Following her time at Auschwitz in the summer of 1944, Williams was transferred to a munitions plant and was eventually liberated when American and other Allied troops invaded Germany. She then married an American airman and eventually settled in Council Bluffs. She said she continued to tell her story so that something like the Holocaust could never happen again.
"My fear is that history is repeating itself, and I don't like the signs of today," said Williams. "I don't like the division even in our country. I am very fearful about our future."
Williams said children continued to give her hope for our future.
"You have to start with the kids," said Williams. "I have all my hope in today's children, who seem to be very informed, eager to learn and very articulate. I'm really very impressed with today's children. At the same time, I want to give credit to the teachers who are really opening their eyes. They are the ones that really deserve the credit."
Williams made several trips back to Auschwitz, as well as the Allendorf Munitions Plant. She is honored by the Institute for Holocaust Education in Omaha and the Iowa Holocaust Memorial in Des Moines. A video of Williams and her story -- recorded by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for Holocaust Remembrance Day -- can be viewed below.