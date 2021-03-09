(Council Bluffs) -- Authorities are searching for a prisoner who failed to return from a work release program in Council Bluffs.
The Iowa Department of Corrections says 36-year-old Jonathon Mandell Clausell failed to report back to the Council Bluffs Residential Correctional Facility as required Monday night. Clausell, who was convicted of 2nd degree robbery and other crimes in Union County, is a black male, 5-10, 195 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility late last month.
Anyone with information on Clausell's whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.