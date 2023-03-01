(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah fire officials seek a new tool in helping defray some of the costs of battling fires.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for March 14th at 6 p.m. on a proposed amendment to the city's fire protection ordinance. Under the amendment, the fire department would collect insurance to cover some of the fire's expenses. Shenandoah Fire Chief Justin Marshall told the council that the proposal is based on some of the larger fires his department has handled over the years.
"It's probably been over the course of three-to-four years I've been chief," said Marshall, "I think it's happened three times, where you have somebody who's the owner of a property involved in a large fire, and they come up to me and say, 'chief, I want a bill.' Well, we don't bill for that. They reply, 'well, it's in my insurance policy that you guys are to get $500 or $1,000. I want you guys paid.'"
Marshall says his department faced the same issue following the large commercial fire on Maple Street in late November.
"It's not an uncommon thing--a lot of cities do it," he said. "This would NOT be billing citizens. We would NOT go collecting this. If it's in the policy, we'll try to collect it. If it's not, we'll move on."
Marshall says the proposal would help his department's budget.
"It's hard to set a fuel budget," said Marshall. "For instance, for a fire department, depending on the calls you run, and type of calls, we could burn almost an entire budget if we had a Valley News Fire. This helps offset some of that to where we would not have to amend the general fund to cover the fuel budget for the fire department. This would cover some of the expense of the fuel we burn at the fire."
The chief says the department's ultimate goal is to break even on expenses, and not sacrifice services. In other fire-related action, the council approved a mutual aid agreement between the city and the Fremont County Fireman's Mutual Aid Association for rural fire protection, and the purchase of SCBA fire airpacks from Alex Air Apparatus for more than $39,000. Proceeds from the Holmes family donation will cover the airpacks' costs.