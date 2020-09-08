(Shenandoah) -- More action on changes in overnight semi parking regulations is expected at tonight's Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall, the council is expected to hold the second reading of an amendment to the city's parking regulations. The amended ordinance would limit overnight semi truck parking to Southwest Road, with overflow spots available on Northwest Road. Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman recently told KMA News current regulations allow overnight parking for trucks in different locations.
"This is in response to a couple of requests we have had to move truck parking, specifically from Railroad Avenue and Factory Place," said Lyman. "Railroad Avenue is traditionally where trucks parked because of Johnson Brothers Mill which hasn't been open in so many years. Factory Place is part of the heavy industrial area, which even though parking of trucks is limited to Railroad Avenue, it quasi-allows it in heavy industrial areas. So, we were trying to clean up that language there as well."
Initially, Lyman says plans called to make Northwest Road the only place for overnight truck parking. But, city officials revised the amendment after Councilman Kim Swank questioned where trucks can turn around at that location. Lyman says Southwest Road offers a much better location for the big rigs.
"We discovered that Southwest Road between 7th and where 9th Avenue would intersect it -- even though it doesn't actually intersect it -- is all heavy industrial area," said Lyman. "It's nice and wide concrete where we can actually dolly down some trailers if that needs to happen. That's not our preference, because it does break up the concrete, but we understand that sometimes that happens."
If approved, Lyman says there is space for at least five stalls on Southwest Road and that signage would be placed at the new locations. Three readings are required for council members to adopt the amendment.
In other business, the council holds a public hearing on the sale of city-owned property at 604 and 606 South Center Street for $2,000. Additionally, the purchaser requests the city to demolish 604 South Center Street, and fill the basement with dirt, leaving the lot in a constructible condition to build a garage for the benefit of 606 South Center--or MALOJA, Incorporated. Another public hearing is scheduled for a revenue purpose statement for the Shenandoah Golf Course.
Other agenda items include continuing discussion regarding a crosswalk and appropriate signage near the intersection of East Nishna Road and Matthew Street, a resolution requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund for up to $114,554.84, the purchase of a UTV for Shenandoah Regional Airport, approval of a quote for repairs to the Wilson Aquatic Center's pool surface, approval of payments to the War Memorial Trust, approval of a quote for new seating at Legacy 3 Theater, and setting public hearings for September 22nd for the sales of city-owned properties at 809 West Summit Avenue and 208 East Sheridan Avenue.