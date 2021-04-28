(Shenandoah) – Is $8 an hour too much to pay a part-time mower?
Some Shenandoah City Council members debated that question, as routine action regarding salaries and wages for part-time summer employees was anything but that Tuesday night. By a 3-to-1 vote, the council approved the wage of $8 per hour for Robin Stacey as part-time mower for Shenandoah Parks and Recreation. But not after Councilman Kim Swank and others questioned why that employee was making more than other part-time workers in other departments -- including Shenandoah Public Library and the Wilson Aquatic Center -- who receive $7.25 an hour.
“It doesn’t seem right that we’re starting somebody out 75 cents an hour more than we normally do,” said Swank. “But, I understand there is a labor shortage.”
Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says Park and Rec Director Chad Tiemeyer recommended the wage for the new employee, who has previous mowing experience. He adds it’s the only seasonal hire for the park and rec.
Councilman Jon Eric Brantner motioned to approve the wage.
“This person is working outside in the heat,” said Brantner. “We’re talking about a very short term period. Can we afford losing a park employee for 75 cents an hour, or 50 cents an hour (more)?”
Councilwoman Toni Graham, however, called for the council to review all part-time wages for city employees.
”I think we need to get really, really good at our wages for what job they’re doing,” said Graham. “Because, this has kind of happened at a handful of times, and it just makes me uncomfortable that someone starts (more) than someone else. Lifeguards are protecting our kids’ lives.
“I think this is something we need to put on the table for discussion by the council, and have it in black-and-white, so that there’s no gray areas,” she added.
Lyman, however, defended department heads’ decisions on wages. He added the departments are having a hard time securing part-time help this summer.
“I think all the department heads, and Karla (Gray) and I understand that, especially for those general fund jobs, that most of the summer hires are maxed out,” said Lyman. “It’s got to be somebody who’s willing to do it. I get that it is a difference, but if we’re getting somebody who has some experience here, and they’re willing to do it for $8 (per hour), when they can go to Casey’s for $11.25 (per hour), I think we’re getting a pretty good deal.”
Councilwoman Cindy Arman cast the lone dissenting vote. Arman asked City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen whether he had any legal opinion on the wage issue. Sorensen replied he had none. Lyman added part-time employees are not included in the city’s collective bargaining unit.
By 4-to-0 votes, the council approved $13.15 an hour for fuill-time Shenandoah Fire Department employee Mark Herold, $12.50 an hour for part-time Shenandoah Police reserve officer Andrew Cameron, and $7.25 an hour for Shenandoah Public Library page Amber Taylor.