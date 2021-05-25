(Shenandoah) -- Moviegoers will be able to buy alcohol at Shenandoah's theater when it reopens early next month.
At its regular meeting Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council unanimously approved a class C liquor license with Sunday sales for Main Street Theatres, operators of the Legacy 3 Theatre at 712 West Sheridan Avenue. Councilwoman Toni Graham, however, questioned how the theater can sell alcohol with children among the attendees. In talking with Main Street Theatres owner Bill Barstow, Shenandoah City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the company follows stringent guidelines in alcohol sales.
"They do not sell to anyone unless everyone in their party is 21 years old," said Lyman. "They also have operated a liquor license in both Nebraska and Iowa for about 11 years, and have had no issues with that in that time. He also said about 75% of their ticket sales go to adults age 21 or over."
Lyman says Barstow indicated alcohol is not in major demand among moviegoers.
"It's a pretty low volume of sales, is what he said," said Lyman. "They might sell a couple (drinks) per movie. They're not moving a lot of product, it's more of a convenience type of thing."
After being closed since March of last year due to COVID-19, Lyman says the theater is on track for a June 1st opening.
"I was in there today," he said. "It looks like they're ready to go. They just have to put some stuff back up. They might be replacing carpet at some stage, but that's not going to hold them up."
In other business, the council approved the first reading of an amendment to the city's peddlers, solicitors and transient merchants ordinance, allowing for the operation of vendors fairs in the community. Council members then unanimously waived the second and third readings, and officially adopted the amendment. The council also approved the sale of city-owned property at 1307 West Lowell Avenue to Roy and Julia Herold for $1,000.
Also Tuesday night, the council...
---accepted the completion of the four-unit T-hangar construction project at Shenandoah Regional Airport, as well as the P.C. concrete taxi lanes. The council also approved the final payment of the T-hangar project to Jensen Builders, Limited totaling $4,744.50.
---approved an increase in open and close fees for burials at Rose Hill Cemetery effective June 1st, as approved by the cemetery board on May 5th.
---set a public hearing on budget amendments for the 2021 fiscal year for June 8th at 6 p.m.
---approved street closures on July 3rd as requested by the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah (a map of the closures is available at Shenandoah City Hall).
---approved sewer adjustments for 1401 South Elm Street totaling $59.31 and 2 Sheila Circle for $28.14.
---ratified rates and salaries for part-time and seasonal employees for the Wilson Aquatics Center.
Also, Mayor Dick Hunt and the council honored Steve Stribling, who recently retired as a driver for the Shenandoah Fire Department after 36 years.