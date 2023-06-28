(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah residents will soon have to pay extra for water and sewer utilities.
By unanimous vote Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council approved the reading of ordinance amendments increasing both water and wastewater rates, beginning July 1st. Council members then unanimously adopted the new rates, which entail 1.5% increases in water rates each year over a three-year period, as well as an 11% increase in sewer rates the first year, and 10% hikes the following two years. The action follows a public hearing at a council meeting last month, in which City Water Superintendent Tim Martin and City Wastewater Superintendent Tom Foutch outlined the reasons for the proposed increases. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen says information presented by city officials helped calm people's concerns regarding the rate hikes.
"I think it was just the matter of people coming to the public hearing, coming to the meetings, and then the information we got out to them," said McQueen, "so, they understood this wasn't going to be a great big price hike on this, and it was absolutely necessary for Shenandoah to continue to provide good, clean water."
McQueen declined speculation on whether further water and sewer rate hikes will be necessary three years from now.
"I guess if things go good the next three years," he said, "we'll see what position we're in there. But, we definitely don't want to get back to the way we were, suffering from financial deficit, like when we have to do the water plant. We'll take a look at it at the end of these three years and see where we're sitting. But, if we can continue to do just very, very minimal increases, and not ever have to a 20, 30, 40% increase, I think we'll be further ahead."
The mayor says engineering work continues for construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, replacing the current six-decades-old structure. Proceeds from the sewer rate hike plus a a $2 million USDA grant and loan from the USDA's Water and Wastewater Disposal Program will cover the costs of the new plant's construction. You can hear the full interview with Roger McQueen here: