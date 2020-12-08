(Shenandoah) – Action on a property of interest took place at Tuesday night’s Shenandoah City Council meeting.
Meeting via ZOOM, the council by a 4-to-1 vote set a public hearing for December 22nd at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property at 804 South Center Street to Leonard Hickey for $10,001. Hickey’s bid was the highest of three the city received before last Friday’s deadline. Other bids were received from Allison Million and Damon Mason, and Jacob and Tamara Gray. Prior to the council’s vote, City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen fielded questions from Councilwoman Toni Graham. Graham relayed a citizen’s comment that the city couldn’t set the property because it had no clear title. Sorensen replied that there was no problem with the title.
“We worked pretty hard to make sure that the title’s clear,” said Sorensen. “If there’s any problem with the title, I’ll simple go back and clear it. But, we haven’t any problem with an order on a 657-A10 action. The court gives us an order and title. I haven’t had any problem over the last 40 I’ve done.”
Hickey told the council he plans on converting the structure into housing for his elderly mother and sister. Prior to setting the hearing, Sorensen asked council members to state why they support one of the bids received.
“If you have any comments or any reasoning behind what you’re doing,” he said, “that we build a record for why you made the choice that you did. If you could give us some record or support for the choice that you make, I think it would be helpful for everybody.”
Councilwoman Rita Gibson indicated support for Hickey’s bid.
“All three of them looked good,” said Gibson. “I mean, they’ve all got explanations for what they want to do. Only to be fair, the last time we accepted a bid, we went with the highest bid, and I think that’s what we should do.”
Councilwoman Cindy Arman cast the lone dissenting vote, saying she felt Million and Mason’s bid should be accepted.
“I was told that it isn’t about the money,” said Arman. “To me, it’s about helping families in the community with affordable living. I make a motion to accept Allison Million and Damon Mason’s bid.”
No action was taken on Arman’s motion. Following the meeting, city officials declined to disclose the other bid totals, based on legal counsel.
In other business Tuesday night, the council…
--- approved the submittal of the fiscal year 2022 5-year Capital Improvement Program for Shenandoah Regional Airport.
--- approved the second payment for the airport’s T-hangar construction project to Henningson Construction Company totaling $84,195.84.
--- set a public hearing for December 22nd at 6 p.m. on an amendment to the city’s parking regulations prohibiting truck parking on the east side of Railroad Street from Thomas to West Sheridan Avenues.
--- approved a sewer adjustment request from Lou Saner at 1106 West Lowell in the amount of $84.93.
--- appointed Nick Bosley as a commissioner to the Shenandoah Low Rent Housing Agency Board, with a term expiring February 1st, 2024. Bosley succeeds Brent Barnett, who recently moved out of the community.
--- approved a new class C liquor license with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Sheila Hutchison and Dirt’s Place II, located at 116 North Blossom.
--- approved a liquor permit refund totaling $18.75 to Casey’s General Store at 501 West Clarinda Avenue.