(Shenandoah) – Plans to renovate the Johnson Brothers Mill Building received a huge financial boost Tuesday evening.
At its regular meeting, the Shenandoah City Council set a public hearing for July 12 at 6 p.m. on the city’s support for rehabilitating the vacant structure at 818 West Sheridan Avenue. Plans call for MALOJA, LLC to renovate the building into a warehouse and workshop to store rescued building materials for later use. Council members set the hearing after a member of the Johnson family made a sizable donation toward the project’s cost. Noral Johnson, an Essex native now living in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, made the presentation on behalf of his family.
“The Johnson family has played a significant role in agriculture in Shenandoah and surrounding communities for over a hundred years,” said Johnson. “However, industry changes and consolidation in recent history undermined our ability to continue to be the positive contributor that we had for so long been.”
Johnson says his family searched for a meaningful way to “rectify our lingering, not-so-positive impact.”
“Fortunately, through some insightful, and talented and experienced people from this community, we believe we have found a way to make that happen,” he said. “Therefore, I’m very pleased on behalf of the Johnson family to make this donation of over $165,000 for the betterment of this wonderful community.”
Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen accepted the donation on behalf of the city.
“We’re going to start something here that’s going to have an impact on the city,” said McQueen, “and, we can’t thank you enough.”
Other funding sources for the project, estimated at more than $502,000, include $250,000 in tax increment financing from the city. MALOJA owner Margaret Brady indicated at the previous council meeting her company would contribute not only funding but also labor for the renovation.
In other business Tuesday, the council…
--- approved the first reading of a proposed amendment to the city’s water tapping ordinance, correcting a disparity in connection charges. Council members then waived the second and third readings, and officially adopted the ordinance.
--- approved proposed amendments to the city’s proposed fiscal 2022 budget.
--- approved the sale of city-owned property located at 1301 West Valley to Lindsey Stephens for $100.
--- approved the sale of a 1995 International Silver Wheels model floater to the city of Sidney for $5,000.
--- approved the annual citywide cleanup report, and authorized the city clerk to execute a check for expenses incurred.
--- approved a joint participation agreement between the city and the Southwest Iowa Planning Council for the regional transit system for public transportation totaling $5,000.
--- set a public hearing for July 12th at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property at 305 South Elm Street to Taylor A. Torres for $3,000.
--- approved a street closure request on September 23 for the Shenandoah School District’s Homecoming parade.
--- approved the rate and salary of Justin Marshall as full-time Shenandoah fire chief at $21.64 an hour, effective July 1.
--- approved the rates and salaries of Shenandoah Public Library staffers Carole Dailey, Joy Stortvedt and Molly Nuckolls.
--- approved the rates and salaries of full-time and part-time city employees for the 2023 fiscal year, beginning July 1.
--- approved rates and salaries of seasonal employees at the Wilson Aquatics Center.