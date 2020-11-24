(Shenandoah) – Action on a widely sought-after property in Shenandoah has been delayed until at least next month.
Meeting via ZOOM Tuesday evening, the Shenandoah City Council tabled action regarding the sale of city-owned property at 804 South Center Street. Despite receiving three bids on the property, City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen advised the council not to take action because of information previously published on an original bid.
“Because we’ve had this on the agenda for several times,” said Sorensen, “and because we have published the bid amount in the past, I just don’t think it would be fair for us to proceed at this time with the three offers, because the second and third offers we most appreciate, they certainly had information that indicated what the first person made and offer for.”
Council members also set a deadline of Friday, December 4th at noon to receive all other bids for the property. Sorensen says the council would then consider the bids at its meeting the following Tuesday.
“We could have one, or two, or three, or four bids come in the next few weeks,” said Sorensen. “And, we would accept those subject to the Friday before the council (meeting) deadline.”
City Administrator A.J. Lyman says the council still has the final say on the property’s sale.
“Upon public hearing, the council could choose to vote for the initially-selected bid, or not,” said Lyman. “It’s within the council’s purview to either accept it at that point, or turn it down, based on public hearing, or whatever information.”
After considerable discussion, council members called for the deadline of Friday before the next council meeting as standard policy for accepting bids in future property sales. Action was taken on another property sale Tuesday night. By unanimous vote, the council set a public hearing for December 8th at 6 p.m. on the sale of city-owned property at 207 East Valley Avenue to J.P. Fowler for $1,900.
In other business, the council…
--- approved an amendment to the city’s Tax Increment Financing tax collection ordinance to include the parcel containing the V-A Community Based Outpatient Clinic – or CBOC – now under construction.
--- approved the city’s street resurfacing project for 2021, and submittal of an application for funding and bidletting to the Southwest Iowa Planning Council.
--- approved the city’s fiscal year 2020 urban renewal report.
--- approved the payment to Jensen Buildings totaling $27,858 for construction of the T-hangar project at Shenandoah Regional Airport.