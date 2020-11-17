(Clarinda) -- The morning after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds enacted mitigation efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including mask wearing, the Page County Board of Supervisors did not add any additional measures Tuesday, Nov. 17 to protect county residents.
But county officials did suspend one service.
Page County Treasurer Angie Dow said the county’s driver’s license office in the Shenandoah Fire Department building will be closed indefinitely. Dow said the Shenandoah Fire Department is considered “essential services” and she does not want to expose the fire department knowing the public’s use of the license office. The office is only open on Wednesdays. Driver’s licenses services will be available in Clarinda on Wednesdays.
The move does reflect the condition of the county and COVID-19 cases.
“Unfortunately in Page County we are number two in the state in terms of positivity rate,” said Supervisor Chuck Morris. Jones County, located between Cedar Rapids and Dubuque tops the list. Anamosa is the county seat. Morris said there are seven counties that have a mask mandate. Morris said Page County can use regulations in Iowa law in the future to create a mask mandate for an emergency.
“We’re on hold,” Morris said about a mask mandate.
Monday, Page County Public Health considered beginning the process of a mask mandate, but held off after hearing Reynolds’ orders. The proposal by public health must also be approved by the board of supervisors.
“We will see how the governor’s proclamation plays out,” Morris said. “If it does not, we’ll regroup and make a decision at a later date.”
As of Monday, Nov. 16, Page County has 151 active cases and has had a total of 1,184 cases. Clarinda Correctional Facility has had 443 cases since the pandemic began and has one death. Not all of the prison’s numbers are reflected in the county’s statistics.
“We could be over 50 percent,” Morris said about the county’s positivity rate considering the prison’s total numbers.
“Absolutely,” responded Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman.
Page County Courthouse has mask required signs posted on entrance doors. County officials in attendance discussed if further procedures should be enacted.
“We can probably continue as we are,” said Supervisor Alan Armstrong, provided there are no cases among courthouse staff. He attended the meeting after being in quarantine.
Courthouse employees who have symptoms are to stay in isolation for 10 days after symptoms develop or are asymptomatic. Erdman said it’s feasible for courthouse office staffs to stay a 6 foot distance from each other.
Morris asked about the importance of masks. Erdman said she suggested mask wearing only if a 6 foot distance is not possible. County Recorder Brenda Esaias is monitoring a website where Iowa county governments share their ideas and practices for staff and customer safety.
“We are in pretty dire straits with the spread of this disease,” Morris said.