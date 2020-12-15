(Clarinda) -- With people encouraged to travel only for necessities to limit the spread of COVID-19 since March, Page County libraries still found ways to get items to their customers.
Directors from Clarinda, Coin, Essex and Shenandoah libraries spoke Tuesday to the Page County Board of Supervisors about their annual efforts.
“There is not a lot to highlight this year,” said Shenandoah library director Carrie Falk, noting how COVID-19 threats closed the library for nearly six weeks and limited services during the pandemic.
Falk said the library was able to create curbside customer service, where staff gave customers what they requested in advance to them in their car. The library still noticed how its public Wi-Fi service was still used when the library was closed.
But a lack of people was still easily recognizable.
“We took a really big hit on library programs,” Falk said, a drop of 35 percent in attendance. “There is not a lot of good to say about the numbers but I have to say I’ve been really impressed with how libraries have stepped up and adapted to the changes.”
Staff still wanted to engage with community and customers in a safe and secure way.
“We’ve all tried to do all kinds of off-site things,” she said encouraging creativity like story walks through town.
Falk expects the curbside service to continue, and probably grow, in the future even after the COVID-19 threat becomes minimal.
In August, Falk was named to the Iowa Commission of Libraries, the governing board for the State Library of Iowa. It is a four-year term.
Essex’ director Amber Duncan said she and her staff took advantage of the time without people in the library to make facility improvements.
The building was painted. “It’s beautiful in there now. It looks new,” she said. The carpet was also cleaned.
Other efforts included installing automatic doors and creating a curbside pickup service. Duncan also noted the library’s public Wi-Fi service was still used, and grew, when the building was closed.
Barb McCollum from Coin said past donations and grants have helped continue the operation. Her plans are to create activities for children even though there are a limited of number of children in and near Coin.
Like Shenandoah, Andrew Hoppmann from Clarinda’s library, explained how staff started curbside service for customers during the COVID-19 shutdowns or restrictions. To better provide users who can’t get there during the library’s hours of operations, the library has installed outdoor lockboxes. Customers are given a code in advance to open the box to access requested items.
An online reading program was also held.
This summer, the library continued its outdoor concert series, like it has since the library’s outdoor area was built.
“We had really good attendance,” he said, noting how people respected each other’s distance from each other.
Free Little Libraries were installed at City Park and on the library lot, providing a free book exchange for readers.
Typically, the libraries’ annual reports include a funding request, which the county has regularly done in the past, as required by law. Although no formal action was taken, Supervisor Chuck Morris said the county is still waiting for valuation figures to determine its contribution amount.
“How can Page County improve its support over and above that minimum,” Morris said.
The libraries requested an additional total of $5,500 for fiscal year 2022. Last year, the county contributed $34,000.
He also noted how the county’s stagnant population growth and receiving of grants make challenges for additional library funding. Any collaboration among the libraries for financial efficiency is appreciated.
In other supervisor news…
Supervisors unanimously approved any benefits from incentives from the county’s wellness program are for full-time employees, not for part-time or seasonal employees who are not on the plan.
There have been past discussions on including part time or seasonal employees. The county’s health plan is provided by Iowa State Association of Counties that states those incentives are only for full-time employees. The county also contributes funding to the health insurance plan.
“Those employees are appreciated,” he said about the ones not on the county’s plan.