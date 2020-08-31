(Undated) -- November's general election will seem like a rerun in some KMAland counties.
Familiar combatants will square off against each other again for county offices. In Fremont County, for example, incumbent Sheriff Kevin Aistrope faces another challenge from former deputy Zac Buttercase in the November 3rd elections. Aistrope defeated Buttercase for the Republican nomination in the June Iowa Primary. But, Buttercase made the November ballot after receiving the Democratic nomination in a special convention. Another rematch is set for the district 3 supervisor's post in Montgomery County, as incumbent Bryant Amos faces challenger Randy Cooper. Amos lost the GOP nomination to Cooper in June. But, Montgomery County Auditor Stephanie Burke tells KMA News Amos returned nomination papers before last Wednesday's deadline to run independently.
"Bryant Amos circulated papers for nomination by petition," said Burke, "so that his name will also be on the ballot, with no party or no affiliation by his name."
Another supervisor's race is set in Page County, as Republican Jacob Holmes faces nonaffiliated candidate Timothy C. Johnson for the District 1 supervisor's seat held by the retiring Jon Herzberg. Holmes received the GOP nod in a special convention in July after none of the five primary candidates received the necessary 35% majority a month earlier. And, Judy Kennedy confirms she's running as a write-in candidate against incumbent Chuck Morris in the 1st supervisor's district. Morris defeated Kennedy for the GOP nomination in June. Also on the ballot in Page County: public measures in Amity and Buchanan counties, asking residents whether the supervisors may fill township trustee and township clerk positions by appointment as the incumbents' terms expire. Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says this would eliminate the need for an election to fill these spots.
"Over the past several general election cycles," said Wellhausen, "the board has put this measure on for all the different townships to try to change this, so it is by board appointment."
All other townships approved referendums for township trustee and clerk appointments in previous elections.