(Clarinda) -- By all accounts, the first day of Page County's Courthouse being reopened to the public was a busy one.
County officials say 130 members of the public entered the courthouse doors Monday -- the first day the building was fully open to the public since mid-March. Last week, the Page County Supervisors set the protocol for entry into the courthouse, which includes a door monitor screening the public and requires masks in all public areas of the building. At the supervisors regular meeting Tuesday, Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says he thinks Monday would be on the higher end of foot traffic for the building.
"The Treasurer's Office was really slammed yesterday and the Court was really slammed yesterday," said Morris. "On a day like today, it might be a little more normal than on a court day or the first day being open. We're open to any ideas."
Other protocols include using only the south entrance for entering and exiting the building. Handicapped individuals are able to ring a bell that will alert staff in the county recorder's office. The safety protocols were developed in collaboration with County Safety Coordinator Tom Nordhues and Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman. Erdman says overall, Page County is still doing well when it comes to fighting COVID-19.
"We are not seeing an uptick here locally, hopefully it stays that way," said Erdman. "If you've been watching the news nationally, we are seeing some more cases. We're just keeping a close eye on it here. Nothing has changed from IDPH or the CDC. Right now, we're just working hard on the Return to Learn plans with the local schools and trying to hash all of that out."
In other business Tuesday, the supervisors awarded a contract for an EWP project to A.M. Cohron & Son, Inc. for just over $721,000 and approved a tax abatement to the City of Shenandoah for a property at 208 East Sheridan Avenue.