(KMAland) -- Salaries and pay rates were a common theme Tuesday, Jan. 12 during the Page County Board of Supervisors meetings.
As supervisors begin research and writing the fiscal year 2022 budget, which begins, July 1, they met with department heads about their proposed budgets. The entire county budget is typically approved in or before March. Although approval action was taken on department’s budgets, it does not guarantee the same numbers will be used when the entire county budget is approved.
The supervisors will talk salary increases for all departments Thursday.
County Conservation Director John Schwab said his board of directors has proposed what would be nearly a 13.8 % raise for him. Schwab was hired by the conservation board in 2019.
“The one-year period is over. When I was hired on, they said that after a year they would review my progress. See where you’re at. I think they are very happy with my progress,” he said. “That is probably the biggest increase (in the conservation budget).”
The increase does not include the 4 % raise the county’s compensation board recommended in December. The compensation board focuses their work on elected-officials, but historically supervisors and departments use its suggestion for all departments.
Schwab said if the conservation board proposal is approved, he will pass on the 4 % recommendation from compensation board.
Supervisor Chuck Morris was cautious about the difference between 13.8 and 4.
“I’m not saying you don’t deserve it,” he said. “I’m a little concerned about the increase in salary.”
Morris said the board has a history of using a determined amount of money for a project, but it ended up in payroll. Morris was thankful for Schwab being transparent about the pay proposal.
“I would really appreciate something more concrete,” Morris said. “It’s not to hold you guys to a higher standard. The shelter house debacle is still fresh in our minds, the dollars that were dedicated,” Morris said.
Conservation board chairman Kathy Jordan was in attendance.
“We live in such a transparent world and an angry world,” Morris said. “People will say how come I got 4 % and you got X %. That’s just part of it. Your board has the authority to make those choices. As long as you can show from my point of view you’re not making a request in other areas to supplement a significant increase. I guess, that is probably what we need to do.”
Supervisor Jacob Holmes asked about the supervisors’ approach to conservation board’s actions in regard to the entire county budget.
“It’s my understanding their board has the legal authority,” Morris said about pay.
A few years ago, a shelter house was approved at Rapp Park by conservation. But halfway through construction, the structure did not meet storm-related regulations and the work was eventually abandoned. Schwab said a company from Coin has started construction on a storm shelter that meets regulations. Plans are to convert the initial building into a bathroom.
Schwab said conservation will begin looking into maybe having its own staff dredge the pond at Pioneer Park. Years of silt build up have lowered the water level in the pond creating undesirable habitat for fish. A majority of the water has been drained. Schwab said estimates to dredge the pond are at least $250,000.
“Costs are astronomical,” he said.
Grants to pay for the work were not awarded.
Another option is to raise the outlet drain at least a foot to raise the water level.
“We are still brainstorming,” he said.
Knowing the popularity of the park in the county, supervisors suggested talking to economic development organizations in Clarinda and Shenandoah for assistance.
911 Dispatch
Page County Emergency Management Coordinator Kris Grebert requested a review of pay for 911 dispatchers knowing the turnover the operation has had in recent years. Grebert had included the 4 % increase in the payroll.
“I’m asking if we can’t do something a little more,” he said. A new hire informed Grebert she will not take the job after being offered more money from the job she planned leaving.
Grebert said he has hired 14 people in four years. Five had left for a job for more pay. One was dismissed for conduct. Three left because they were not comfortable with the job. One is a part-time dispatcher and has left. The others still remain.
“I don’t know what the answer is to try and keep people here. I feel we treat them well. They have some freedoms they don’t have in other counties,” he said.
Grebert said, during slow times dispatchers can use their personal cell phone. When 911 calls are constant, there are two dispatchers on duty to handle the work.
“I think we have a very competitive environment, they only thing we are lacking is they get paid less,” he said.
Grebert said a “middle of the road” employee for Page County is paid “$16 an hour and change.” The equivalent employee in Taylor County gets $17 hour, about 50 cents more.
“A smaller county with smaller budget gets paid more per hour than we are. Montgomery County is $21.40 for the lowest. Mills has pay $3 hour more. I can’t fault them for finding more money,” Grebert said.
Morris wants a researched, thorough response to the issue.
“My feelings, and I don’t’ know if I have consensus, is we have some market issues with salary. I want to take our time and study. I’d like to see a three- to five-year study to see where these markets are paying. I don’t want to see it today. There is too much at stake,” he said about the information.
“At times market adjustments are needed. And lot of times entities that need to do it can’t do it in one fell swoop. It needs to be a strategy of one, two or sometimes three years. To put an extra dollar on it an hour, I’m convinced it won’t fix our issue long term. More thought needs to be given. I’m not opposed to market adjustments. “
Supervisor Alan Armstrong was supportive of the additional research.
“Without knowing all the details and going through thinking and discussion, this is something we need to add after the budget meeting and decide where we want to go,” he said.
Grebert agreed with the strategy.
There are seven full time three part time dispatchers.
“Part time is hard, usually they have another job. It slows training,” Grebert said about developing part-time dispatchers.
Armstrong asked Grebert to find pay rates for 911 dispatchers with three years of experience.
Morris does not expect a budget change will fix the issue in one year.
“If someone wants to drive 20 miles extra for 50 cents an hour, if that’s the mentality, you can’t fix it,” he said.