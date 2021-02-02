(Clarinda) -- Clarinda and Shenandoah library directors Andrew Hoppmann and Carrie Falk met with Page County Board of Supervisors Feb. 2 about additional funding for county libraries.
Although no formal decision was made, the supervisors suggested to review the issue in two months.
Based on Iowa Code, Page County is required to contribute at least $32,104 which is distributed among the four sites: Clarinda, Shenandoah, Essex and Coin. The county had budgeted $34,000 for fiscal year 2022, but the library representatives are requesting an additional $5,500. Page County has not yet approved its fiscal year 2022 budget.
“With additional funding I’d like to hear what you would use the dollars for,” Supervisor Chuck Morris asked, knowing how needs and wants can change.
Falk said Shenandoah’s library took a 10 percent cut, which equates to about $30,000, two years ago.
“The only place we really had to cut from was services,” she said. Purchasing books was trimmed by $6,000.
Hoppmann said any increase in funding would offset the burden from their respective city budgets but also, “…get more materials and Internet hotspots. Those things are quite popular.” He also noted building maintenance, from climate control and replacing carpet.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes said his own children use the libraries and suggested if a county department has “a hole” where $5,000 is not needed that amount could be transferred to library funding.
Morris said some funds should be saved for the county’s future projects. Page County is expected to receive an estimate Feb. 9 to study a new jail. The treasurer’s office is also considering remodeling. Some courthouse windows are also noted to be replaced.
Hoppmann suggested a new funding formula from the county based on property valuations or per capita based on rural residents that would fluctuate over the years. Morris called the Iowa Code funding formula antiquated.
“If we could tie it to a number,” Hoppmann said.
Morris suggested a review of budgets after the cities’ and the county’s have been approved.
“We believe in our libraries,” he said. “I’d feel better if we knew where we could pull it from.”
In other county news…
Rolling Hills RC&D notified Page County it has named Page County resident Seth Watkins to its board. In the past, Page County had been represented by former Supervisor Jon Herzberg, but he did not run for another term in 2020. He was replaced by Jacob Holmes. Rolling Hills informed Page County last month that it has changed its board member strategy.