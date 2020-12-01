(Clarinda) -- With guidance from legal counsel, the Page County Board of Supervisors Tuesday morning approved revisions to its procurement policy to comply with the federal government and distribution of CARES Act funding.
“Our procurement policy did not satisfy their needs,” said Supervisor Chuck Morris. “There was not enough language. Because we can’t access those dollars that had been allocated to Page County it required either its own policy, or at the suggestion of Carl Sonksen our attorney, he thought that we could amend what we had.”
The CARES Act provided funds to various entities because of the financial difficulties created by COVID-19.
Herzberg asked if the federal government approved the amendments. Morris said he was unsure but was confident with Sonksen’s work.
“I think we are on solid ground,” Morris said.
Typically, supervisors begin the calendar year researching the next fiscal year budget. Morris wants to note portions of the current budget that have influenced by COVID-19, either as an expense or a contribution from other sources of funding.
“It would be really good if we knew,” he said.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen said those issues and budget numbers can be determined.
In other county news…
Page County Engineer J.D. King said his department is transitioning to LED lights which are brighter and more energy efficient compared to incandescent. But using LED lights on trucks creates another issue. Since LED lights do not create and give off heat, it’s possible for headlights to ice over.
With winter weather expected to happen, King said the county has its sand and salt inventory filled.
Supervisors approved a tax abatement for 207 East Valley Avenue in Shenandoah. The property is owned by the city of Shenandoah.