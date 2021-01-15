(Clarinda) -- Another winter storm, another challenge for area snow plows.
"It's a fine winter day in KMAland, and it's snowin' and blowin'."
That's Page County Engineer J.D. King, assessing the blizzard conditions facing the county's secondary road crews Friday morning. King tells KMA News the snow removal battle began early in the morning for county plows.
"We have snow blowing across our pavement all morning here," said King. "It's starting to drift in some areas. The crews are out on the pavement and gravels, and looking at the ends of bridges where snow is piling up. There's not a lot of snow on the gravels.
"Our challenge, of course, in the rural areas is the wind. The wind is still blowing snow around, and until the wind lays down, it will be a constant struggle," he said.
King says high winds prevented crews from applying sand or salt material to the roads. And, the impact of snow fencing on road conditions was mixed.
"Most of the spots where we have snow fence, it's working," said King, "particularly on the east-west roads, where we have snow fence on the north. We're seeing that working really well. And the, we're seeing spots where the snow fence isn't performing as we think it should."
King says his crews will continue to check weather forecasts to determine when to resume snow removal efforts.
"If the wind lays down this (Friday) afternoon," he said, "we'll stay out on the roads--the pavement, anyway, and make another pass on getting this stuff off, and put in a long day. With any good fortune, we won't have to be back tomorrow (Saturday)."
King advises motorists to slow down and use caution IF they have to travel the rest of the day.