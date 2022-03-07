(Corning) -- Courthouse improvements and a likely bond issue are on the docket for Adams County officials.
That's according to Adams County Board of Supervisors Chair Douglas Birt, who tells KMA News there are a handful of renovations needed to bring the courthouse and county offices up to date. As part of that process, the board held a public hearing last week to designate the courthouse urban renewal area and its urban renewal plan and project. One of the more significant needs, Birt says, is additional office space for the County Sheriff's Department and updates to the Dispatch Center.
"From a security standpoint, its not only the dispatch and the officers, but how we move prisoners around and move prisoners to court, those are the big things we want to be able to address," Birt said. "To be able to take a prisoner from a cell right into the elevator upstairs in a secure way into the court room. Our dispatcher security and just having a better place for them to conduct business, do interviews, investigations, and those sorts of things."
Additionally, Birt says the county hopes to replace a nearly 70-year-old boiler and address a non-ADA-compliant elevator. While the urban renewal area includes the city park south of the courthouse and the opera house, Birt says no work will be done in those areas.
While the county is strong in local option revenues and dollars coming down from the state, Birt says the board is still looking to put forth a roughly $8.5 million bond issue and have begun efforts to gain the public's opinion.
"You know whether they want to petition and vote on this and what their feelings are, you know obviously it costs money and it does have a tax implication to it," Birt said. "We feel confident that if we move today, we'll probably be under the amount, the $8.5 million, but we tried to build a lot of contingencies in there that if this gets pushed down the road a little bit, we're still covered."
Birt says the more significant figure comes to avoid any shortages and scrambles to find additional funding.
"You can always take less from the bond, but if you under bond and come up short, then you obviously have to figure out a way to fund that shortage, and so we feel confident with the $8.5 million," Birt said. "We did the same thing earlier in my career there, we bonded for the lake renovation and we were under on that project and sent money back. And we've always been fiscally responsible and paid ahead on our bonds."
Birt says the county hopes to be proactive rather than reactive with addressing the improvements now.
"We kind of started looking at this, and then we've kind of revved up the timeline just a little bit based on the current economy and the future interest rates, and the cost of materials just continuing to increase," Birt said. "So that's kind of what we're doing is trying to be proactive."
An informational meeting from the bonding counsel and tour of the projected renovation areas will be held at the courthouse on March 9th at 5:00 p.m.