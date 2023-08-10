(Clarinda) -- After considerable discussion, the Page County Courthouse's window replacement project is back on track.
By a 2-1 vote Thursday evening, the county's board of supervisors approved a motion to move forward with the project, with compensation from Pella Corporation regarding a cosmetic mistake with a masonry band's alignment on the courthouse with the windows. A majority of the supervisors opted for a delay in the project until officials with Pella's corporate office provided figures on potential reimbursement for the error. Supervisor Judy Clark, who favored continuing the new windows' installation, says project manager James Fine of Fine and Sons had yet to hear from Pella officials regarding reimbursement.
"I would think that they (Pella) would be getting a bad name from this," said Clark. "So, it's in the hands of corporate. Evidently, they have the figures, but corporate has not got back to us."
Participating in the meeting remotely, Supervisor Todd Maher speculated the delay is coming from Pella's sales office, rather than its corporate end. Maher motioned for the project's resumption, expressing confidence the company would compensate the county for the mistake adequately.
"If we go ahead and use what we have," said Maher, "or go ahead and move forward, even thought they weren't correct with our drawing, I still think Pella will give us some sort of discount moving forward, because it was wrong."
Clark called for a vote on proceeding, saying the window project must be done before fall and winter set it.
"I think we're going to take whatever they offer if we move forward," she said, "but, I think we need to move forward now and get this job done, as you say, Todd."
Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes voted against the motion, reiterating he wanted to see Pella's reimbursement figures before moving forward. In other business, the supervisors by a 2-1 vote rejected the low bid of Caterpillar for new motor graders covered under the county's fiscal 2024 budget for new equipment. County Engineer J.D. King recommended the board accept Cat's bid of more than $715,000 for the equipment. However, both Holmes and Maher voted against the motion, saying they wanted to review John Deere's bid of more than $729,000. Clark voted in favor, saying the supervisors should accept King's recommendation.