(Clarinda) -- Another week, another increase in COVID-19 cases in Page County.
The Page County Public Health Department has released their latest COVID-19 case numbers including 26 new cases. Nine of those cases were in the middle age category, ages 41-60, eight were reported in the child category ages 0-to17, six were in the adult category, ages 18-to-40, and two cases were reported in the older adult category, ages 61-to-80. One new case was also reported in the elderly category, ages over 80.
Page County's 14-day positivity rate remains steady at 8.4%. Meanwhile, the county's vaccination rate now sits at 48.8%, while Iowa's vaccination rate has increased to 50.1%.