(Bedford) -- Another KMAland county is reporting a big increase in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.
On Sunday, Taylor County Public Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19, mainly due to targeted testing at a local employer. Of the 25 cases, 20 were between 18-to-40 years old, four ranged from 41-to-60, and one was aged between 61-to-80 years old. Four new cases were reported Monday, bringing Taylor County's total to 39. Three of Monday's four new cases were between 18-to-40 years old, with one case aged birth to 17.
Taylor County officials say all new cases have been instructed to self-isolate. Contact tracing is occurring and any close contacts within six feet for 30 minutes or more will be contacted with instructions. At this time, officials say they're unable to determine how many of these cases were due to community spread or household contacts.
Per Iowa Code, further information regarding the new cases is unavailable at this time.