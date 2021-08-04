(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County public health reports a slight rise in COVID-19 case numbers and the arrival of the Delta variant in the county.
At the Montgomery County supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, county public health administrator Samantha Beeson provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in the county. Beeson said she attended a regional public health meeting where they were told the state will no longer notify counties when they discover the Delta variant of the virus.
"We were told from the state that they are no longer notifying counties when they have a Delta variant in their county," Beeson said. "Part of the reason was because the majority of the cases in the state of Iowa are the Delta variant, so I emailed our regional EPI (epidemiologist) after the meeting just to see if we had it in the county, and we do have cases. They've been here since the beginning of July."
Currently the county sits at a 4.4 percent 14-day positivity rate, and a 3.9 percent 7-day positivity rate. These numbers are compared to the state of Iowa's 14-day positivity rate of 5.7 percent, and a 7-day rate of 6.6 percent. Beeson also provided clarification on the rates stating stating positivity rate reflects the number of positive tests out of the total tests given, rather than the percent of the county testing positive for the virus.
Beeson says she and the public health department have been reminding people to make sure they are following COVID-19 mitigation strategies to hopefully keep the numbers relatively low. However, there is still uncertainty of what the school year will look like.
"We have not gotten any guidance from the state as to what schools are going to look like in the fall," Beeson said. "Obviously the governor has put forth some laws that restrict what they can do, so we're just waiting for something from IDPH (Iowa Department of Public Health) on that."
Currently the county sits at 1,070 total cases -- a two case increase from last week's number. Beeson also says the public health department is hoping to make one more big push for vaccination and holding a vaccine clinic in mid-August.
"We're looking at August 24th for a big COVID clinic, and we're going to work with the hospital and Methodist Physicians Clinic here in Red Oak," Beeson said. "We're going to bring back-to-school vaccines too, so we can offer back-to-school immunizations and COVID vaccines for anybody 12 and older."
More specific details will become available as the event gets closer. While the total number of people vaccinated in the county is at 4,370 and has seen a slight increase in numbers each week, Beeson says the numbers could be better.
"We've been getting more calls, I wish there were more people that would get them every week, but we do see an increase every week in our numbers getting it, so that's a positive thing to look at," Beeson said.
Beeson also says the state COVID-19 website will only be updated once a week on Wednesdays. More information on the COVID-19 status of the county can be found either on the state COVID-19 website or by calling the public health department at 712-623-4893.