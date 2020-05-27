(Red Oak) -- The continuing coronavirus crisis is impacting preparations for next academic in the Red Oak School District.
Discussion on the district's upcoming kindergarten roundup activities took place at Tuesday night's electronic Red Oak School Board Meeting. Superintendent Tom Messinger told KMA News this year's roundup will look different due to COVID-19 restrictions.
"Ordinarily, the kids coming into kindergarten for the upcoming school year would have come to our kindergarten classroom this year for some training," said Messinger. "There'd be some orientation, and things. That, and the screening, and a lot of face-to-face work is put off 'till the fall. We will contact the families of those children to welcome into kindergarten, and talk about th process. There's also a letter that just went out yesterday to them, as well."
Messinger says about 80 children are coming to the Red Oak district as kindergartners for the 2020-21 school year. In other business, the board approved the purchases and leasing of laptops for middle school and high school instructors for the coming school year, as well as for instructors. Also, the board approved the purchase of Chromebooks for 3rd through 5th graders. Messinger says making computer technology available to elementary students is part of the district's "Return to Learn" plan--something required for every school district heading into next school year.
"We talked about the Return to Learn plan," he said, "and the possibility of missing some more school due to the pandemic. As a result, we're going to be getting leasing prices on going 1-to-1 at the elementary, as well."
In addition, the board approved the posting of a CNA position for the new school year, as well. Board members also ratified the master contract with the Red Oak Education Association, which entails a $130 increase in base salaries for instructors. The board also approved the contract of Justin Williams as junior-senior high school assistant principal, and the resignations of Mike Webb as head bowling coach and Linda Guerra as paraprofessional. Tom Messinger made his comments on KMA's 7:05 newscast Wednesday morning.