(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are troubleshooting coronavirus-related issues on two separate fronts.
Officials at Clarinda Lutheran School Thursday announced the school is closed until October 14th because of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Remote learning begins for the school's students on Monday. Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman tells KMA News at least seven positive cases were identified at Clarinda Lutheran.
"We have a handful of positives, including teachers and children," said Erdman. "We do have some more that are sick. We are waiting for results to come back on them. I think they made the decision to go ahead and close the entire school down. At first, it was just going 1st, 2nd and 7th grade. But then, we started to see more of a spread, so they have decided to close that down. Starting on Monday, they are going to do a two-week shutdown of the school, and move to remote learning for the school."
In addition, Erdman is working with state corrections officials in mitigating an outbreak at the Clarinda Correctional Facility. Thirteen cases were identified at the prison on Wednesday. Erdman says the COVID spread's source has not been identified.
"They're pretty inundated right now," she said. "I do know they are doing more testing. So, they haven't really been able to sit down, and go over everything with us yet. So, we're hoping to get that done sometime today or tomorrow. Next week, I believe the state is sending in a strike team to assist the Clarinda Correctional Facility with mass testing. They do plan on doing mass testing within the facility, with the inmates and the staff, to just go ahead and get everybody retested at once."
Erdman's office indicated 30 new coronavirus cases in the county on Wednesday--the highest one-day total so far. Erdman urges the public to take COVID-19 safety precautions.
"Keep wearing your masks, and keep social distancing," said Erdman. "You know, we are seeing a good amount of spread here in the county. We would really like to be able to get that number back down. For the month of September, it has been our highest number to date. We're hoping that October will be a better month for us."
As of Thursday, Page County's 14-day positivity rate indicated on the state's coronavirus website totaled 17.1%.