(Sidney) -- Like everything else, the continuing coronavirus crisis is impacting some major construction projects in the Sidney School District.
Last November, voters approved a $10 million bond issue for a long list of projects, including renovation work at Sidney Elementary School, construction of a Career Technical Education addition at Sidney Junior-Senior High School, and upgrades to the district's football field and track, among others. Original bidletting for the projects was scheduled for this month. But, Sidney School Superintendent Tim Hood tells KMA News that action has been delayed for another month to six weeks because of complications related to COVID-19. So, what does that mean for the projects' construction schedule? Hood says that's a good question.
"We're going to walk into this thing slowly," said Hood, " and make sure we do it properly, with those kind of things. So, I would hate to try to make a guess."
Of course, Hood says setbacks in school construction projects are par for the course.
"Anytime you do construction, there are things that come at you," he said. "We just never thought it would be this--that this coronavirus would be a part of this. I've done a few of these in my career. If you think you're going to draw a line, and say 'here's when everything is going to happen and be done,' it never happens that way."
The superintendent asks for the public's patience on the projects.
"People just have to be patient," said Hood, "just like they have with everything else that's been thrown at us. We're going to the best we can to get the best buildings, and the best updates for the students and our community as we move forward."
It's not the first delay the proposed projects have faced. The first bond issue attempt was rejected a year ago this month, when it failed to receive the necessary 60% supermajority.