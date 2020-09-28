(Avoca) -- Another KMAland school district is dealing with a coronavirus-induced building shutdown.
Over the weekend, the AHSTW School Board and the district's officials switched to on-line learning only this week because of growing numbers of student and staff COVID-19 cases. AHSTW Superintendent Darin Jones tells KMA News the first case was reported a week ago Sunday.
"Beginning last Sunday is when we had our first cases diagnosed as positive," said Jones. "That led us into tracing numbers, and we took all the appropriate steps at that time. Throughout the course of the week, though, we had some additional positive tests--tests that were positive for both staff and students. The tracing numbers just became pretty large."
Up to 10 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the district. Thus, board members approved the virtual learning option in a special Saturday meeting.
"It was at that time decided that we would take this week to be in virtual learning," he said, "and then file the application with the state for an additional two weeks if needed. Now, if we don't need those additional two weeks, that's tremendous, because we would much rather be in school than in a virtual setting. But, at least, if they approve that, we have that as an option."
Jones says the on-line learning option is an accordance with state education attendance regulations for this school year.
"For this year, students have to have at least 50% of their education provided in person over a two-week period of time," said Jones. "We were in school all of last week, so this week, we were able to go to a virtual setting. That's our plan for this short period of time."
In addition, all extracurricular activities in the district are canceled this week, as well. With the school buildings closed, Jones says the district's staff will continue stringent mitigation efforts.
"I'm very pleased with all of our staff's efforts," he said. "They've done a great job to do whatever they can to keep desks clean, and hallways clean, and all the mitigation efforts. So, I appreciate everybody's efforts. This week, our staff will continue to do that. They'll continue to get in, and just wipe everything down again, and make sure everything is sanitized, so that when we are able to return, we're returning to a clean environment, again."
While saying the situation is disappointing, Jones says AHSTW will endure the COVID-19 crisis.
"It's unfortunate that we're here," said Jones. "This is not where we want to be. Obviously, we would much rather have our kiddos in the building, and having all the opportunities they deserve. This is a situation where we've hit a little blip on the radar, and we're going to get through this, and we'll be back stronger than ever."
Jones hopes state education officials will make a decision on additional virtual learning weeks for the district by Wednesday.