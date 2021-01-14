(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health Administrator Jess Erdman hopes when the time comes to throw away the 2021 calendar, COVID-19 will also be disposed.
Erdman met with the Page County Supervisors Thursday, Jan. 14, about the department’s fiscal year 2022 budget which begins July 1.
“This year was a little different due to COVID. I did my budget with the anticipation, fingers crossed, COVID will be gone by December,” she said.
Erdman noted a 1,900% increase for wages for disease prevention control which are contact tracers and additional time on disease investigations. Supplies also have increased even though the state has provided help. That budget is 42% higher.
Erdman expects higher travel expenses when COVID vaccines are administered on site, like at a school or business.
She said public health board chairman Chuck Nordyke noted Erdman’s low salary and proposed a 6.9% increase.
Overall, public health’s budget for fiscal year 2022 increased by 13%.
CARES funding has expired for Page County’s expenses although Erdman said FEMA may offer some assistance. It is unknown when FEMA funding assistance will end.
Erdman said state officials have said more funding for public health could happen. Funds will strictly be for administering COVID-19 vaccines.
Morris said the public health department has been at the “epicenter” of COVID-19 since the worldwide ailment hit Page County in March. Erdman said work hours and overtime have sharply risen among her staff. There have been times when employees work seven days straight.
“We are blessed to have dedicated employees spending that much time,” Morris said.
Morris said Nordyke has had discussions about sharing agreements between public health and hospitals in Clarinda and Shenandoah. No comments were made from Erdman or public health board members who attended the meeting through Zoom.
Erdman is hoping the second phase of vaccine administration will begin no later than Feb. 1. There may be more vaccines available by then. She said the Centers for Disease Control suggest those at least 65 years old should receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Iowa will keep its age minimum at 75.
“If you add those 10 years that’s an extra 2 million people we don’t have the capacity to vaccinate quickly,” Erdman said.
In addition to those age 75 and older, vaccines will also be suggested for law enforcement, firefighters, social workers and school teachers.
Erdman said there has been discussion of providing vaccines for those 18-64 with underlying health issues and those in the court system. Morris asked about faith leaders who have been prevented from seeing people in long-term care centers.
“That’s been some heavy discussion,” Erdman said about state officials.
There are no places in Page County that can store the Pfizer vaccine that requires extremely cold temperatures. Page County’s first vaccine shipment was from Moderna. Other companies’ vaccines are expected to be available in the near future.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes asked about VA clinics and the vaccine. Health department staff member Brandy Powers said the VA clinic in Shenandoah can schedule vaccination appointments in Omaha, Nebraska, regardless of age, health status, as long as they meet other requirements.