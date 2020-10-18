(Shenandoah) -- The continuing coronavirus pandemic remains a big issue in Iowa's 3rd Congressional District race.
Democrat incumbent Cindy Axne, Republican challenger David Young and Libertarian candidate Bryan Jack Holder answered questions on that topic and others during a one-hour candidates' forum airing Sunday on KMA. During the forum, candidates were asked what they would like to see in a new COVID-19 relief package, and what should be left out. Axne, who is running for a second term in Congress, says the U.S. must first address the virus, itself. Had the right processes been in place earlier, the West Des Moines Democrat says COVID would have been taken care of sooner.
"We've got to make sure we've got contact tracing and testing across this country," said Axne, "that we have the opportunity to get a vaccine as quickly as we can, in a safe way, but that everyone gets it for free, that we're covering health care costs for people who have been impacted by COVID. Secondly, we've got to make sure we're shoring up our economy. That means support for our small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program, opening that up to more small businesses--and that's what's in the latest bill we've got put together. Those that have been hit hardest by COVID, and those with the smallest businesses--our main streets right here in Shenandoah."
Young, who lost to Axne in 2018, says funding for personal protective equipment is essential for health care workers, educators and meat packing plant workers. He also calls for more relief for businesses.
"We found some businesses, as well, that are structured differently, may not have been able to accept the traditional first round of PPP funding for our small businesses," said Young. "Making sure there's some flexibility in there, so that these small businesses can receive that kind of help. Our ethanol plants, our corn growers, looking at agriculture up and down the line where it was bottlenecked, and where there's a problem."
Like Young, Holder called for PPE for individuals on the front lines of battling the virus.
"Especially the health care workers," said Holder. "You look at the teachers, especially the students, too. I work in high schools, filming high school sporting events, and we wear our masks when we're inside the gymnasium. Things that should not be included--I don't think the arts and humanities, or any pet projects should be included in relief."
Candidates were also asked to rate the Trump Administration's handling of COVID-19. Young, a Republican from Van Meter, says it's hard to compare it to anything, as the virus is unprecedented.
"Here's how I see this, and here's how a lot of Iowans tell me they see it, as well," he said. "They want to know what COVID-19 is, what this virus is. They want to make sure, then, that they know how to take precautions against it, and they want to make sure that if they get it, do they have health care, and are able to take care of it, and their loved ones, and are we chasing those therapies and vaccines out there, so this doesn't happen again. Then, they want to manage their risks."
Holder gave Trump's response to COVID a B-minus.
"If you look at the way the government reacted to this," he said, "and the way they, some people say, overreacted to it, I think this was designed in a lab, that it's a bioweapon, and it was intentionally designed to harm this country, and the economy."
Axne, meanwhile, says Trump hid the truth about the virus from the American public for political reasons--and the resulting deaths are unacceptable.
"He (Trump) did not institute the Defense Authorization Act, to create the supplies that we needed," she said. "Ninety-five percent of the supplies that we needed are produced outside of our country. We needed to implement that immediately to PPE in the hands of our health care workers, first responders, people in our nursing home centers--people that are most vulnerable to this."
Other issues tackled during the one-hour forum included health care, the economy--including the contentious wind turbine issue--and the aftermath of the floods of 2019. You can view the entire video of Sunday night's forum here: