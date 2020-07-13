(Essex) -- Essex's traditional Labor Day Celebration is among the KMAland events victimized by the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Late last week, members of the Essex Community Club's Board of Directors voted to celebrate the city's sesquicentennial in different ways. Community Club Director Melissa Chambers tells KMA News the board opted not to hold the traditional Labor Day weekend festivities. Chambers says finances played a big role in the decision.
"You know, looking at 50% capacity for grandstand events," said Chambers, "plus, increased expenses with the need for more portables, more hand sanitizer units, it just became something that was financially not feasible. Our goal for ECC is, we don't host these events on Labor Day in order to necessarily provide entertainment for southwest Iowa. That's a perk. But, our goal is to raise some funds, and provide an opportunity for nonprofits to raise funds."
One of the events wiped out is the city's annual Labor Day parade. Chambers says the parade has been canceled primarily due to safety concerns.
"It does draw a lot of people," she said. "Typically, 8-to-10,000 people. We would still need to provide portables for that, and we would not have any means of income to pay for those portables, without having the other events to help offset those costs. So, there's also concerns about how we would do that safely."
Instead of holding the celebration, Chambers says the board elected to utilize funds usually expended on the Labor Day celebration through grants awarded to nonprofit organizations marking the city's 150th birthday.
"When we stand to potentially lose money," said Chambers, "and we would not able to pour it back into the community, why not skip the potential loss, and why not put the money directly back into the community?"
Additionally, Chambers says separate organizations may host smaller events usually held around the Labor Day celebration.
"So, I fully expect to have, for example, Miss Essex," she said. "That's something that is easily done. The host can still do that safely, and could seek those permissions. It's not something that carries any liability, so there wouldn't be a need for any liability insurance, or rain insurance, or anything like that. That's something that the host can still do on their own."
Chambers says Essex looks forward to celebrating its 150th birthday plus 1 around Labor Day 2021. Some sesquicentennial activities are being held as planned, such as the city's 150 tree initiative, and a scavenger hunt.