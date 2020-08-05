(Clarinda) -- Add two more events to your list of KMAland activities wiped out by the continuing coronavius pandemic.
The sound of marching bands from three states typically fills the air in Clarinda in early October. This fall, the only thing Clarinda residents will hear is silence, as the 2020 Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree scheduled for Saturday, October 3rd has been canceled. Sponsored by the Clarinda Chamber of Commerce, the Clarinda School District and the city of Clarinda, the event draws more than 50 high school and middle school bands from Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri each year, with more than 2,500 students participating.
Members of the band jamboree's executive committee announced the event's cancellation late Wednesday afternoon. After much discussion, officials say the committee felt a strong responsibility to the health and well-being of the participating students, spectators, volunteers, community members and surrounding areas. The 2021 jamboree is scheduled for October 2nd.
Also Wednesday afternoon, Clarinda Chamber of Commerce officials announced that the city's annual Craft Carnival scheduled for Saturday, October 17th has also been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A press release states the chamber's board of directors and craft carnival committee made the difficult decision to cancel in the best interest and safety of exhibitors, volunteers and community members. Next year's event is slated for October 16th.