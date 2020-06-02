(Council Bluffs) -- Officials with Tyson Foods have confirmed an outbreak at its Council Bluffs meatpacking plant.
On Tuesday, the company announced that 224 of its 1,483 employees at the plant have tested positive for COVID-19, over the 10 percent threshold the Iowa Department of Public Health classifies as an outbreak. According to the company, 103 of the cases have recovered after quarantine and are back to work.
The company says 145 of the positive cases were tested at the plant between May 14th and 16th, while 79 cases were confirmed through local public health departments or through private healthcare providers. Tyson also says that more than half of the positive cases did not show any symptoms.