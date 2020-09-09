(Glenwood) — The Iowa Department of Public Health and Mills County Public Health have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Glenwood long-term care facility.
Officials with Mills County Public Health say they’ve identified six positive cases of COVID-19 at Glen Haven Village — four in residents and two in staff. The IDPH defines at outbreak as three or more cases of COVID-19 among residents of a facility.
The facility has notified residents and their families and affected residents are in isolation. Glen Haven staff are working with public health officials to conduct additional testing of residents.