COVID-19

(Glenwood) — The Iowa Department of Public Health and Mills County Public Health have confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at a Glenwood long-term care facility.

Officials with Mills County Public Health say they’ve identified six positive cases of COVID-19 at Glen Haven Village — four in residents and two in staff. The IDPH defines at outbreak as three or more cases of COVID-19 among residents of a facility.

The facility has notified residents and their families and affected residents are in isolation. Glen Haven staff are working with public health officials to conduct additional testing of residents.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.